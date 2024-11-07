Previous
Incident de personne

Never good when you arrive at the train station and the forecourt is milling with travelers, police, fire engines and ambulances. Guessed what had happened straight away because it has already happened to me twice this year. First time it delayed me 2 hours, then 4 hours for the second. The SNCF app soon confirmed it was an "incident de personne", which usually means a suicide.

This train was the one involved, fortunately not the one I was there to catch, which this time was only delayed 5 minutes.
7th November 2024

Tim L

