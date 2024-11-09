I’ve been meaning to take a photo of this door knocker for a while. I was reminded of it when I read the obituary in the NYT of Terri Garr, who sadly passed away last week. Her acting career was cut short by multiple sclerosis, but she achieved one Oscar nomination for her role in Tootsie and amongst other things had a part in a Spielberg blockbuster. I remember her best for «Young Frankenstein», and one scene in particular. The joke suits my juvenile sense of humor, and she and Gene Wilder performed it perfectly.