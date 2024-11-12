Previous
L'arbre blanc by laroque
L'arbre blanc

Have to take a photo of this amazing building when in Montpellier. Fairly sure that building on the right wasn't there when I was last there in December 2022.

12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
mike ace
wacky building - interesting - well captured
November 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Super find and capture!
November 12th, 2024  
