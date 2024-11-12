Sign up
Previous
Photo 1514
L'arbre blanc
Have to take a photo of this amazing building when in Montpellier. Fairly sure that building on the right wasn't there when I was last there in December 2022.
https://365project.org/tags/arbre%20blanc
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
2
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1514
photos
77
followers
42
following
414% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
29th October 2024 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
montpellier
,
arbre blanc
mike
ace
wacky building - interesting - well captured
November 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Super find and capture!
November 12th, 2024
