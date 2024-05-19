vide greniers mai 2024

Empty the Attics it is called, a sort of community yard sale, held twice a year in most vilages hereabouts. A bit lacklustre this time, maybe because of the heavy rain yesterday. I had booked a stand for 8€, but lost motivation.



One problem was that I couldn't find anybody to take care of my dog. We have a national holiday on Monday and a lot of people have gone away. In France we have almost as many holidays in May as there are days in the month. I exagerate only slightly - we have Liberation, Ascension, Pentacoste and Up the Workers on the 1st, the only holiday apart from Christmas Day when nobody at all works. This year they all fell on weekdays too, fortunate as we don't get compensated if one falls on a weekend.

