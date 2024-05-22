Previous
Crazy French Parking by laroque
Crazy French Parking

When I told a friend that I would be visiting Marseille he gave me a challenge - take a photo of a car that isn't scratched, dented or otherwise damaged. No luck tonight on the 5 minute walk from the station to the apartement.
Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Karen ace
Goodness! This is almost as bad as Mauritius! This place loves its graffiti.
May 23rd, 2024  
