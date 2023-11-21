Previous
Seen at sunrise by laroque
Photo 1404

Seen at sunrise

No idea what was going on here: sun worship, martial arts, synchronised balancing ?
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Beverley ace
Beautiful way to begin the day! It’s the Vrikshasana pose - the tree pose.
Lovely warm colours - love it!
November 21st, 2023  
