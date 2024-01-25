L'Entente Cordiale

Jasper, English Springer Spaniel, 9 years old, meets Illa, French Spaniel, aged 11. You can't imagine how hard it was to get a decent photo. One was hungry, one was horny. I'll leave you to guess which was which.



I can say French Spaniel rather than Epagneul Français because the breed is recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs. But not the English. I wonder why.



I might have mentioned before Jasper's giant mutant front paws, shown to perfection here. When he was a puppy they were even larger relative to the rest of him. French-speakers we met would instantly exclaim, "ah, les grosses pattes", which became his nickname.

