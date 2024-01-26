Previous
Samson the carthorse by laroque
Photo 1444

Samson the carthorse

Clearly hasn't met his Delila yet!

Sometimes seen with his partner Goliath pulling a cart full of people, but mostly they spend their time in the abandoned vineyards eating whatever they can find.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
395% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise