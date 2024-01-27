Previous
Next
Walking the dog by laroque
Photo 1445

Walking the dog

23°C in January, just ridiculous.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
396% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Agree! But it will turn cold again this week - for us anyhow. Beautiful path to walk.
January 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful path … enjoy the warmth
January 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise