Previous
Photo 1446
Claude's Bar
Nearly ten years since Claude went to see the Great Liver Doctor in the Sky, but none of the subsequent owners have managed to imprint their personality on the place. Officially its name is Le Carignan, a grape variety much favored hereabouts.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
2
1
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
laroque
Beverley
ace
Wonderful charismatic b&w shot.
January 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Fabulous night capture!
January 28th, 2024
