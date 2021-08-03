Sign up
Photo 728
High August sky
Sometimes you need to stop and just look up and watch mother nature provide the backdrop to the day.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
sky
,
clouds
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful cloud capture!
August 3rd, 2021
