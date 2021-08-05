Previous
Next
The enemy by larrysphotos
Photo 730

The enemy

Scarab beetle aka Japanese beetle attacking my rose bush. Picking them off and putting them in a bucket of water and dish washing detergent.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
200% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Your poor roses! Try spraying your roses with a mild dish detergent like Ivory liquid. Should not hurt the rose but the bugs don't like it. I got rid of those suckers on my prickly pear with three good dousing. A few drops in a spray bottle with warm water.
August 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise