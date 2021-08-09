Sign up
Photo 734
Main hall
Old post office has been turned into a place for local artists to show their art.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
9th August 2021 1:12pm
Tags
art
building
