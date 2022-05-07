Previous
Tree down by larrysphotos
Tree down

With all the rain the rivers are running fast and high. Trees along the bank are being knocked down.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Larry Steager

larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
