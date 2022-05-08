Previous
Bend in the skunk river by larrysphotos
Photo 1006

Bend in the skunk river

Yesterday was sunny and bright. Took a ride to the Skunk River and enjoyed the day outdoors. Today it has rained all day.....maybe time to start work on the a Ark.
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
