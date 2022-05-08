Sign up
Photo 1006
Bend in the skunk river
Yesterday was sunny and bright. Took a ride to the Skunk River and enjoyed the day outdoors. Today it has rained all day.....maybe time to start work on the a Ark.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2077
photos
27
followers
49
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th May 2022 3:18pm
Tags
trees
,
river
,
hills
