Spring clouds by larrysphotos
Photo 1336

Spring clouds

Yesterday's blue sky and clouds, today it is grey and rainy. Try in black.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Beautiful clouds! Wishing you sunshine!
April 3rd, 2023  
