Hosta artistic by larrysphotos
Hosta artistic

Artistic view of the Hosta, we are under a tornado watch and having thunderstorms. No walking path today. Try in black.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Krista Marson
Wonderful variation
June 24th, 2023  
