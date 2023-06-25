Sign up
Photo 1419
Stormy Sky 4
As the storms roll in and out, we are getting quite the show. Try in black.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2972
photos
36
followers
60
following
388% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
24th June 2023 4:31pm
Public
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
sun
,
clouds
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 25th, 2023
