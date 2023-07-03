Previous
First hosta bloom by larrysphotos
Photo 1427

First hosta bloom

Hosta flowers with more to come. Ah summertime, hot and beautiful.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags
Such a lovely macro. Love the light and detail.
July 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
July 3rd, 2023  
