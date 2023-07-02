Previous
Rain drop on pine by larrysphotos
Photo 1426

Rain drop on pine

Just before it dropped off this rain drop formed on the pine needles. Try in black.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Super cool macro!
July 3rd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you very much, Mags
July 3rd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@joansmor Thanks
July 3rd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Very nice macro. I love the dof and the minimalism.
July 3rd, 2023  
Milanie ace
It is really nice on black
July 3rd, 2023  
