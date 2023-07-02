Sign up
Previous
Photo 1426
Rain drop on pine
Just before it dropped off this rain drop formed on the pine needles. Try in black.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
6
3
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st July 2023 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
pine
,
drop
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Super cool macro!
July 3rd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much, Mags
July 3rd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@joansmor
Thanks
July 3rd, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice macro. I love the dof and the minimalism.
July 3rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
It is really nice on black
July 3rd, 2023
