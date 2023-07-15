Previous
Simple rose by larrysphotos
Simple rose

A rose by any other name is still a rose. Try in black.

15th July 2023

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Shutterbug ace
Love this beautiful bud. Very nice capture. Looks like you have more to come.
July 16th, 2023  
