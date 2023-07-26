Previous
Very hot summer sky 1 by larrysphotos
Photo 1450

Very hot summer sky 1

Very hot and humid for the next several days. So quick trips out and looking up to see the clouds. Even the birds are spending most of the day in the trees.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
397% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely clouds and beautiful shade of blue.
July 26th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you, Mags.
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise