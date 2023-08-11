Sign up
Photo 1466
Photo 1466
Clouds on a very hot summer day 1
Cloudscape after the thunder and hailstorm last night. The humidity jumped up to 89%. Good afternoon to sit in the shade and watch the clouds drift along.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3070
photos
34
followers
59
following
401% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th August 2023 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
August 11th, 2023
