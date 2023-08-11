Previous
Clouds on a very hot summer day 1 by larrysphotos
Photo 1466

Clouds on a very hot summer day 1

Cloudscape after the thunder and hailstorm last night. The humidity jumped up to 89%. Good afternoon to sit in the shade and watch the clouds drift along.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
401% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful!
August 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise