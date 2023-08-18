Previous
Lake front view a by larrysphotos
Photo 1473

Lake front view a

View to the west from the lake house we rented.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags
Very nice place! I'd stay there all year long.
August 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
August 18th, 2023  
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam That would be nice, well until the snow comes.
August 18th, 2023  
KWind
Lovely view!
August 19th, 2023  
