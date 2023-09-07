Sign up
Photo 1493
Open rose
Late afternoon light on open rose. Try in black.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th September 2023 4:29pm
Tags
flower
rose
Dave
Nice tones of pink in the flower.
September 7th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Fantastic sharpness of the thorns
September 7th, 2023
Mags
Very pretty!
September 7th, 2023
