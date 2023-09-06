Sign up
Photo 1492
So, where is my snack
One of my cats looking for a snack. Hard to resist those eyes and that look. Yes, I gave her a small bite.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
cat
Mags
Aww! So cute!
September 6th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Great eyes
September 6th, 2023
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam
Mags thank you very much.
September 6th, 2023
