So, where is my snack by larrysphotos
Photo 1492

So, where is my snack

One of my cats looking for a snack. Hard to resist those eyes and that look. Yes, I gave her a small bite.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Aww! So cute!
September 6th, 2023  
Great eyes
September 6th, 2023  
@marlboromaam Mags thank you very much.
September 6th, 2023  
