Open and shut by larrysphotos
Photo 1507

Open and shut

Phases of rose blooms. BOB
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags ace
A lovely capture of the stages.
September 21st, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you Mags.
September 21st, 2023  
