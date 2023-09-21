Sign up
Previous
Photo 1507
Open and shut
Phases of rose blooms. BOB
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
2
0
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
flower
,
rose
Mags
A lovely capture of the stages.
September 21st, 2023
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam
Thank you Mags.
September 21st, 2023
