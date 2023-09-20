Sign up
Photo 1506
Mantis
Always seems that late summer early fall the Mantis makes an appearance in my garden. Very fascinating insects.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3153
photos
33
followers
59
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th September 2023 3:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
insect
Lesley
ace
What a beauty!
September 20th, 2023
