Maiden Grass Miscanthus by larrysphotos
Maiden Grass Miscanthus

When the breeze blows the heads of the grass are beautiful. Try in black.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Joan Robillard
Lovely
September 27th, 2023  
Mags
Lovely capture! I love ornamental grasses.
September 27th, 2023  
