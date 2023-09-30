Previous
Humble worker bee by larrysphotos
Humble worker bee

We are having a heat wave it was 91° today. It will be around the same for the next 3 days then drop to 60's Mr. Bumblebee is working overtime in the heat gathering up all the pollen from the Salvia that can be found. BOB
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Joan Robillard ace
Good close up
September 30th, 2023  
