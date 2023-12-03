Previous
Front door decoration by larrysphotos
Photo 1580

Front door decoration

A friend bought this front door hanging from the local Boy Scout troop. Try in black.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Lovely holiday decor!
December 4th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you very much Mage
December 4th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
A lovely decoration for your door with a nice velvet bow adorning it.
December 4th, 2023  
