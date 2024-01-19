Previous
Oh my aching limbs by larrysphotos
Photo 1627

Oh my aching limbs

The big evergreen in my front yard is heavy with snow. Try in black.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
445% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
It does look weighed down. Any relief in sight in the next few days for you? We don't have any snow but we're going to be down in the single digits with the wind chill factor.
January 19th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Maybe above freezing during the days next week.
January 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise