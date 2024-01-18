Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1626
Tree shadow BW conversion
We have been hit by another blizzard so no going outside. Wind chill in the negative temps, not good for me or the camera. Try in black.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3397
photos
37
followers
60
following
445% complete
View this month »
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
Latest from all albums
1623
1582
1624
1583
1625
1584
1626
1585
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
16th January 2024 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
and
,
white
,
blackandwhite
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Mags
ace
So nice!
January 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 18th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much Mags.
January 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close