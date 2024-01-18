Previous
Tree shadow BW conversion by larrysphotos
Photo 1626

Tree shadow BW conversion

We have been hit by another blizzard so no going outside. Wind chill in the negative temps, not good for me or the camera. Try in black.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Photo Details

Mags ace
So nice!
January 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 18th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you very much Mags.
January 18th, 2024  
