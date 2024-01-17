Previous
Wind ripples in the snow by larrysphotos
Wind ripples in the snow

The wind makes all kinds of sculptures in the snow. Looks like ripples in water. Well I guess that it is ripples in water just in a frozen state. BOB
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Larry Steager

Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags
A lovely dreamy kind of capture!
January 17th, 2024  
John Falconer
It could just as easily be clouds in the sky!! Great shot.
January 17th, 2024  
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam Thank you very much Mags.
January 17th, 2024  
