Previous
Photo 1625
Wind ripples in the snow
The wind makes all kinds of sculptures in the snow. Looks like ripples in water. Well I guess that it is ripples in water just in a frozen state. BOB
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
3
2
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3395
photos
37
followers
60
following
445% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
16th January 2024 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
patterns
Mags
ace
A lovely dreamy kind of capture!
January 17th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
It could just as easily be clouds in the sky!! Great shot.
January 17th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much Mags.
January 17th, 2024
