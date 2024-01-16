Sign up
Photo 1624
Patterns in the snow
The wind has created lots of patterns in the snow, also some critter prints. Try in black.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
4
2
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3393
photos
37
followers
60
following
444% complete
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1580
186
1622
1581
1623
1582
1624
1583
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
16th January 2024 4:26pm
Tags
snow
,
patterns
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Splendid
January 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Nice! Hope it doesn't complicate your life too much.
January 17th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you.
January 17th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Trying to stay warm and not slipping on the ice, I don't bounce like I once did.
January 17th, 2024
