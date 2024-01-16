Previous
Patterns in the snow by larrysphotos
Photo 1624

Patterns in the snow

The wind has created lots of patterns in the snow, also some critter prints. Try in black.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Christine Sztukowski
Splendid
January 16th, 2024  
Mags
Nice! Hope it doesn't complicate your life too much.
January 17th, 2024  
Larry Steager
@365projectorgchristine Thank you.
January 17th, 2024  
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam Trying to stay warm and not slipping on the ice, I don't bounce like I once did.
January 17th, 2024  
