Previous
Slowly melting by larrysphotos
Photo 1640

Slowly melting

The sun was out so the big pile of snow is now a medium pile of snow.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
449% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
I thought it was sand on a beach at first. Glad it's beginning to melt for you! Is there more coming?
February 2nd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags. No snow in the 10 forecast, however you never know.
February 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise