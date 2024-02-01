Sign up
Previous
Photo 1640
Slowly melting
The sun was out so the big pile of snow is now a medium pile of snow.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
3
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st February 2024 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
I thought it was sand on a beach at first. Glad it's beginning to melt for you! Is there more coming?
February 2nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags. No snow in the 10 forecast, however you never know.
February 2nd, 2024
