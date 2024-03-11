Previous
Water and moss rocks by larrysphotos
Photo 1679

Water and moss rocks

Water flowing over the rocks on a pleasant afternoon walk in the nature preserve. Try in black.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
460% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely shot! Very refreshing.
March 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 11th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise