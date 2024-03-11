Sign up
Photo 1679
Water and moss rocks
Water flowing over the rocks on a pleasant afternoon walk in the nature preserve. Try in black.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Tags
water
rocks
moss
Mags
Lovely shot! Very refreshing.
March 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
Lovely
March 11th, 2024
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags
March 11th, 2024
