Hilo Spaceship Tropical Lily by larrysphotos
Hilo Spaceship Tropical Lily

Breathtaking lily at the botanical garden. Try in black.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! That's just so different and lovely.
March 12th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you so much, Mags. I was just stunned when I saw it.
March 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very amazing
March 12th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you Christine.
March 12th, 2024  
