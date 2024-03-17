Previous
Clouds late afternoon by larrysphotos
Clouds late afternoon

So many patterns and colors in the late winter sky.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
I like the blue and dark purple tones.
March 17th, 2024  
Lovely
March 17th, 2024  
Nice
March 17th, 2024  
