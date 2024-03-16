Sign up
Previous
Photo 1684
Late winter storm clouds
Our weather is all over the place, yesterday was shorts weather today a storm is coming at us, and it is cold.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
0
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3521
photos
36
followers
60
following
461% complete
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1640
1681
1682
1641
1683
1642
1684
1643
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th March 2024 3:24pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
storm
