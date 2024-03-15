Previous
Pastel Tulips Colored pencil by larrysphotos
Pastel Tulips Colored pencil

Created in photoshop elements. Try in black.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Lesley ace
Ooh this is an interesting effect!
March 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful effect!
March 15th, 2024  
