An in depth look at the snow by larrysphotos
6 / 365

An in depth look at the snow

The light you are looking at is 10 inches high. The snow fall was around 9 inches.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Larry Steager

Shutterbug ace
Wow. That’s deep.
December 31st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Pretty deep white stuff!
December 31st, 2020  
