An in depth look at the snow
The light you are looking at is 10 inches high. The snow fall was around 9 inches.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
989
photos
28
followers
44
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Extra photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th December 2020 8:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
Shutterbug
ace
Wow. That’s deep.
December 31st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Pretty deep white stuff!
December 31st, 2020
