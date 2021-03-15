Sign up
19 / 365
Nature left a calling card
Spring will be delayed just a little while.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
0
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1152
photos
26
followers
42
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extra photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th March 2021 7:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
