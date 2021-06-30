Sign up
45 / 365
Stock of Hosta Blooms
Different prospective Hosta blooms.
Not rain I watered my garden then took the photo. Hot and just very humid today.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
flower
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
They are just lovely!
July 1st, 2021
