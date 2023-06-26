Sign up
Looking at you
Face of the red milkweed beetle. BOB
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
plant
insect
Mags
ace
Oh my! What a closeup capture.
June 26th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you so much Mags.
June 26th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Love those antennae - nice close-up
June 26th, 2023
