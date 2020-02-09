Sign up
Previous
Next
146 / 365
Amaryllis
In the conservatory we have hundreds of flowers on display to offset the snow. Along with the orchids we have lots of amaryllis.
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
From the Archives
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
9th February 2020 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
amaryllis
