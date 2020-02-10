Previous
Hydrangea by larrysphotos
147 / 365

Hydrangea

Hydrangeas are part of the new show in the conservatory. They are in with the orchards. So peaceful to sit with the flowers when it is so cold and snowy outside.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
