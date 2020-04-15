Sign up
212 / 365
Pattern in the chair back
The back of the kitchen chair.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
465
photos
28
followers
45
following
58% complete
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
209
250
210
251
211
252
212
253
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
From the Archives
Camera
SLT-A55V
Taken
9th April 2020 3:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pattern
,
wood
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's a bit of an eye twister :)
April 15th, 2020
