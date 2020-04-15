Previous
Next
Pattern in the chair back by larrysphotos
212 / 365

Pattern in the chair back

The back of the kitchen chair.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's a bit of an eye twister :)
April 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise