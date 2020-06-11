Previous
Next
Bubbling water by larrysphotos
269 / 365

Bubbling water

One of the fountains at the botanical garden. Try it in black.
Finally am getting to play with my new camera. Technology changes so fast my old camera was 10 years old the difference between the old and new is unbelievable.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise