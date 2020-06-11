Sign up
Bubbling water
One of the fountains at the botanical garden. Try it in black.
Finally am getting to play with my new camera. Technology changes so fast my old camera was 10 years old the difference between the old and new is unbelievable.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Tags
water
fountain
garden
