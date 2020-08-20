Previous
Next
Patterns by mother nature by larrysphotos
339 / 365

Patterns by mother nature

Love the patterns in old wood.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Wonderful texture!
August 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise